Bigguys enters Andhra Pradesh, plans 20 stores by FY 2025

With an anticipated investment of over $1 million through franchising, the company aims to establish a robust network of outlets in all major cities across the state

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Bigguys has entered Andhra Pradesh with its first store in Vijayawada, a release by the company said.

The restaurant chain plans to open more than 20 stores in Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2025 or within the next six quarters.

“We are thrilled to bring Bigguys’ unique and flavorful chicken offerings to Andhra Pradesh, starting with Vijayawada. With its high non-vegetarian food consumption, Andhra Pradesh presents a perfect market for our brand. We look forward to becoming a go-to destination for delicious chicken experiences across Andhra Pradesh,” said Biraja Rout, founder, Bigguys.

IndiaRetailing was the first to report on the brand’s fundraising of $2 million (over Rs16.62 crore) from a clutch of Non-Residential Indian (NRI) investors.

Bigguys, which plans to compete with leading QSR chains like KFC and Popeyes that offer fried chicken, clocked a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 7.4 crore in the financial year (FY) 2023-24.

The company has clocked around Rs 61.8 lakh in January 2024, Rs 69 lakh in February, and Rs 77 lakh in March with an average month-on-month growth of 12-14%.

It is now eyeing an increase of over 230% in GMV for the ongoing fiscal.

Bigguys also plans to enter some other categories like Korean flavours in the future.

The brand is part of Beamer Brands, a 2016 incepted Bengaluru-based QSR company that operates four brands Biggies Burger, Original Burger Co. and Bigg Café. Beamer Brands is present in Bengaluru and plans to expand in Mumbai, Chennai and other cities. It is poised to become a Rs 500-crore revenue company by 2027, its representatives said.