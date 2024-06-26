Fabindia onboards Unicommerce to power E-commerce

The partnership will further enable Fabindia to synchronize inventory on an hourly basis, ship-from-store for orders placed online

New Delhi: Consumer lifestyle brand Fabindia has onboarded Unicommerce, a software as a service company, to streamline its omnichannel business and e-commerce supply chain, the companies announced in a joint release on Wednesday.

Under this partnership, Unicommerce will offer its technology like multi-channel order management, warehouse management system, and omnichannel retail management system to streamline Fabindia’s order processing across its online channels and retail stores, the release added.

“With Unicommerce’s robust omnichannel technology, we are confident of seamlessly managing our rising e-commerce volumes across online and offline channels. I believe this is an important step towards building a strong technological foundation that will unlock our future growth,” said Arun Naikar, Chief of E-commerce, Fabindia.

The partnership will further enable Fabindia to synchronize inventory on an hourly basis, ship-from-store for orders placed online, and manage returns, enhancing the customers’ overall post-purchase experience.

Currently, the brand manages a catalogue of 1,75,000 items across channels, processing orders from across its more than 100 stores and four warehouses using Unicommerce’s platform.

“We are confident that Fabindia will benefit from the automated workflows offered by Unicommerce’s technology while catering to their rising order volumes and growing customer aspirations,” said Kapil Makhija, MD and CEO, Unicommerce,

Founded in 1960, Fabindia offers a variety of Indian and Western wear for men, women, and children along with jewellery, bags, footwear, home furnishings, furniture, gifts, organic food, and personal care products. It has more than 100 physical stores across the country with 13 international outlets across 7 countries.