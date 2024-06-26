AI Startup Datachamps raises seed funding of $5,00,000

The funding was led by Windrose Capital and other

New Delhi: Nashik-based data transformation and analytics startup Datachamps has raised an amount of $5,00,000 in its seed funding round, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The funding was led by Windrose Capital. The raised funds will be utilised to enhance the company’s tech development and accelerate sales and marketing efforts.

“The consistent excellence shown by the Datachamps founders throughout their careers, asserting their capability to drive impactful growth and innovation in the industry,” said Rohit Goyal, Managing Partner, Windrose Capital.

Co-founded by Ashutosh and Chatan in 2021, Datachamps delivers workflows that transform data into actionable decisions, serving the needs of executives and founders by providing structured and insightful data solutions. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nivea, SIDBI India, Mitsubishi Electric and Infinix are some of the clients of the company.

The company plans to expand to international markets especially Singapore and the US, targeting 75% overseas business, the release added. It also aims to create over 100 AI-enabled Impact dashboards in coming months.