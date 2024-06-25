Register Now
ZYOD raises Rs 150 cr in funding round led by RTP Global

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: File
New Delhi: B2B apparel manufacturing platform ZYOD on Tuesday said it has raised $18 million (Rs 150 crore) in a funding round led by RTP Global.

The Series A round also saw participation from repeat investors Lightspeed and Alteria Capital and new investors Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital, the business-to-business (B2B) clothing manufacturing platform said in a statement.

The Gurugram-based startup said it aims to deploy the new capital towards growing its operations across more than 40 countries.

“With this funding we will continue to collaborate closely with local hand picked manufacturers, leveraging our deep expertise in manufacturing to unlock a new phase of growth. Our focus will remain on tech advancements, bringing in more talent and continuing to transform India’s apparel manufacturing ecosystem,” co-founder Ankit Jaipuria said.

Founded in January 2023, ZYOD raised $3.5 million in April last year.

Co-founder Ritesh Khandelwal said the brand aims to double its customer base and introduce 100,000 unique designs every month.

