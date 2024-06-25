Onitsuka Tiger launches flagship Store in Mall of Dehradun

The latest store is the retailer’s 11th store in the country

New Delhi: Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger has expanded its retail footprint by opening its flagship store in the newly-opened Mall of Dehradun.

The latest store is the retailer’s 11th store in the country and spans an area of 1,800 sq. ft. It was launched by actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The store will offer the brand’s latest Spring Summer 24 Collection which is based upon the theme Personal Layered featuring sophisticated, modern, and elegant pieces with asymmetries, gathers, cutouts, and the use of margins.

“I am thrilled to join an athleisure brand like Onitsuka Tiger for the launch of their debut store in Dehradun. The SS24 collection is one of my personal favourites because of how it blends floral prints and other playful elements. Be it the iconic Mexico 66 sneakers or their chic ankle boots, this showcases Onitsuka Tiger’s ability to seamlessly merge their heritage with current fashion trends,” said Chaturvedi.

Mall of Dehradun houses brands such as Westside, Market 99, Being Human, Bluestone, Mr. Diy, Croma, Mars Cosmetics.

Founded in 1949, Onitsuka Tiger is a brand by Asics. It offers shoes, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids.