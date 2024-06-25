Register Now
Campus opens 10th store in Gujarat

Akshita Sharma
Credit: File
The latest store is the brand’s exclusive store located in Inorbit Mall, Vadodara

New Delhi: Indian footwear brand Campus has expanded its retail footprint by opening a new store in Gujarat, a retail professional revealed in a social media post.

The latest store is the brand’s exclusive store located in Inorbit Mall, Vadodara. It is the brand’s 10th store in the city.

“Campus Exclusive store is now open at Inorbit Mall, Vadodara, marking a milestone in our journey with a total of 10 stores in the city. Congratulations to the dedicated team at Shivera Lifestyle. Special thanks to Uplaksh Tewary, Nikhil Aggarwal, and the entire team at Campus,” said Dinesh U Khangani, director of business development, Shivera Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd in a LinkedIn post while sharing visuals of the latest store.

Founded in 2005 by Hari Krishan Agarwal, Campus is a sports and athleisure footwear brand. It offers products like running shoes, walking shoes, casual shoes, sports shoes, sneakers, casual sandals and floaters, flip flops, and slides for men, women and kids. Some of the collections offered by the retailer are: The Dark Knight, Campus Ogs, Clogs, Nitrofly, Air Capsule and Nitro Boost.

Campus has 254 stores across the country, with a major contribution from Uttar Pradesh with 52 exclusive stores followed by Delhi with 32 stores, as per the company’s official website.

 

