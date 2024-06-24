Vishal Mega Mart Opens at Urban Square Mall

This is Vishal Mega Mart’s second store in Udaipur and the eighteenth store in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart has expanded its retail footprint by opening a new store in Urban Square Mall at Udaipur in Rajasthan, the mall announced in a press release on Monday.

This is Vishal Mega Mart’s second store in Udaipur and the eighteenth store in Rajasthan.

With this expansion, the mall offers an entire value chain of hospitality, lifestyle, retail, and food brands.

Early this month, hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels commenced operation of its property in the mall premises. Leading cinema chain, Inox-PVR, will also open its multiplex shortly.

This apart, well-known furniture brand, The Wooden Street, is also expected to open its store soon. Many leading brands from India and abroad, such as Shopper’s Stop, Pantaloon, Lifestyle, Crossword, Starbucks, Forest Essentials, Looks, and Rare Rabbit, have also opened their outlets at Urban Square Mall.

“Our brand-mix strategy is focussed on making Urban Square Mall a one-stop destination for shoppers and travellers. Ever since the mall opened its doors to the public, it has emerged as the city’s most sought-after commercial destination,” said Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group, the developer of Urban Square Mall.

The company recently made its foray in the Delhi NCR’s commercial landscape.

The mall houses various brands such as Shopper’s Stop, Pantaloon, Lifestyle, Crossword, Starbucks, Forest Essentials, Looks, and Rare Rabbit and hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels. Cinema chain Inox-PVR and furniture brand The Wooden Street are expected to open their doors in the mall.

Vishal Mega Mart is a fashion-led hypermarket offering a wide range of the latest fashion, general merchandise and grocery needs. It has over 560 stores nationwide.