Fship plans to hire 100+ professionals to support its growth

New Delhi: Tech-driven shipping aggregator Fship plans to recruit over 100 new employees by the end of this financial year, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

The company aims to achieve a minimum 30% month-on-month increase in shipment count and expand its active account base to over 5,000 users including more than 500 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, the release added.

“We are thrilled to welcome new talent to our team as we embark on this exciting growth phase. These hires will address the need for talent capable of managing large team sizes, bringing fresh ideas and innovation, and achieving organizational goals,” said Ashutosh Bharti, Founder and CEO, Fship.

The company’s current workforce is 90 and it plans to increase it to 200. This recruitment drive will encompass a range of positions with senior roles in marketing, sales, tech and product, and finance.

Fship is an end-to-end logistics solution provider offering a platform for online businesses to optimize shipping operations, track orders, and make informed decisions through collaborative partnerships with companies like Delhivery, Bluedart, XpressBees, Ship with Amazon, Ekart, Ecom Express, and DTDC. It has 1,000 active users including brands like Simply Inked, Better Brush, Bling Bag, Luxe Cosmetics, Korebi Coffee, and Body Tales. The company has partnerships with e-commerce platforms such as BlueDart, ExpressBees, Delhivery, Ekart, Ecom Express, and India Post.