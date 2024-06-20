Coca-Cola introduces recycled PET bottles in affordable segment

The company has launched Coca-Cola in ASSP with rPET in 250 ml bottles

New Delhi: Beverage major Coca-Cola India on Wednesday announced introduction of recycled PET bottles (rPET) in the affordable small sparkling package segment.

The company has launched Coca-Cola in ASSP with rPET in 250 ml bottles, starting with the Odisha market, according to a statement.

This was manufactured by its bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL).

rPET bottles reduced carbon footprints by 66%. The Coca-Cola Company offers 100% rPET bottles in over 40 markets.