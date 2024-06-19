Go Zero Secures $1.5 Mn Follow-On Pre-Series A Funding

The funds will be used to expand its presence on quick commerce platforms along with expanding to Tier 1 cities

New Delhi: Ice cream brand Go Zero has raised $ 1.5 million in its follow-on pre-Series A funding round, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The funding was led by the brand’s existing investors- DSG Consumer Partners, Saama, and V3 Ventures along with angel investor Arjun Purkayastha.

The funds will be utilised to expand in quick commerce platforms along with expanding to Tier 1 cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. The company also plans to launch new flavours and formats for its consumers throughout the year.

“The growth that we have seen in the past 12 months has been phenomenal and proves that there is a strong demand for ‘better for you’ ice creams that taste really good,” said Kiran Shah, Founder, Go Zero.

“We have become one of the fastest-growing ice cream brands on quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto – which I feel are going to become a key channel for the ice cream category as people seek convenience and instant gratification,” Shah added.

Go Zero offers low-calorie, high-protein, and vegan ice creams with zero-added sugar. The brand targets health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to high-fat or high-sugar ice creams. The brand is currently present in 16 cities and has over 125 dark stores along with a presence on both quick commerce and e-commerce platforms. In 2023, the brand was valued at over $ 3 billion. It aims for a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.49% from 2024 to 2030.