KSH Logistics is now KSH Integrated Logistics

Representative Image | Credit: KSH Logistics
Indiaretailing Bureau

The company rebranded itself due to the completion of a Merger-Demerger scheme under the jurisdiction of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) – Mumbai

New Delhi: 3PL fulfilment company KSH Logistics Pvt Ltd (KLPL) has rebranded itself to KSH Integrated Logistics Pvt. Ltd. (KILPL) the company announced on Tuesday.

The company rebranded itself due to the completion of a Merger-Demerger scheme under the jurisdiction of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) – Mumbai. The operational facets of KLPL have seamlessly integrated into KSH Integrated Logistics Pvt. Ltd., formerly recognized as Kamal Diesels Pvt Ltd, a sister entity.

“This transformation aligns with our vision of providing comprehensive logistics solutions and underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence. We are excited to continue delivering exceptional services to our clients under KSH Integrated Logistics Private Limited,” said Rohit Hegde, Director, KILPL.

KSH Integrated Logistics is an integrated supply-chain logistics solution provider optimizing logistics operations and offering end-to-end logistics, dedicated warehousing, multi-client warehousing operation line feeding, in-plant operations, and transportation services, inventory management, cost optimization, order fulfilment, value-added services and distribution capabilities.

It offers supply chain solutions for industry verticals, including FMCD, FMCG, automotive, industrials, general merchandise, retail, and home furnishing.

