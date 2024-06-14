Ayurvedic brand SoulTree enters Mumbai

Spanning over 195 sq. ft. of retail area, the stand-alone store is located at the airport area, Juhu

Bengaluru: Ayurvedic brand SoulTree has entered Mumbai with the launch of its first soul sanctum store in the city, the company said in a press release on Friday. Spanning 195 sq. ft. of retail space, the stand-alone outlet is located at the airport area, Juhu.

Following the establishment of India’s first solar-powered soul sanctum at DLF Galleria Market, Gurugram, in January 2021, SoulTree has expanded its presence to cities including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

“Our Mumbai soul sanctum epitomises Rooted luxury and sustainability, showcasing our unwavering dedication to holistic Ayurvedic well-being. As the global demand for natural beauty surges, we are determined to captivate discerning consumers both locally and internationally,” said Nitin Passi, chairman, SoulTree.

Consumers can access a variety of skincare, bath care, and body care products, along with curated gifting options, with guidance from soul mitras for a personalised shopping experience.

SoulTree’s products are also available on its website, www.soultree.in, and through online marketplaces. It also has an extensive global presence spanning 28 countries.

Looking ahead, SoulTree aims to extend its retail footprint by opening additional stores across key metropolitan areas, release added.