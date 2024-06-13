Palette Brands raises close to $2 million in pre-series A funding round

The funds will be allocated to launching its new cookware brand Ember, research and development and expanding the team

Bengaluru: Consumer goods company Palette Brands (earlier White.Inc) has raised close to $2 million in a pre-series A round led by Rockstud Capital, the retailer said in a press release on Thursday.

The funding also saw participation from existing investors including Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Dholakia Ventures as well as angel investors including Stoffer Anko Norden and Apurva Salapuria.

The funds will be allocated to launching its new cookware brand Ember, research and development and expanding the team.

“This funding will predominantly focus on the launch of Ember, a cookware brand as this category is ripe for innovation – with consumers looking to upgrade their kitchens while making healthier choices,” said Siddharth Gadodia, founder of Palette Brands.

Palette Brands was founded in 2022 by e-commerce experts Siddharth Gadodia, Young Yun, Himanshi Tandon and Bret Recor. Its current portfolio includes reusable drinkware brand Unbottle and Apple accessory brand Totem.

“IPV aligns with Palette Brands’ core values of sustainability, innovative design, productivity, and affordability. We are confident of the brand’s potential to grow and are committed to supporting its journey,” said Ivy Chin, partner, IPV.