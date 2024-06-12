Register Now
Snacks brand VS Mani & Co. ropes in Anirudh Ravichander as co-founder

L-R: Rahul Bajaj, Anirudh Ravichander, GD Prasad and Yashas Alur
The company will leverage Ravichander’s social media reach and concerts to build brand awareness among its consumers

Bengaluru: South Indian filter coffee and snacks brand VS Mani & Co. has roped music composer Anirudh Ravichander as its co-founder and brand ambassador, the retailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Ravichander as we set about building a destination brand for South Indian filter coffee and snacks. He is the big, beating heart of the South Indian music industry—who better than him to represent our food and culture in all its glory,” said GD Prasad, founder of VS Mani & Co.

The company will leverage Ravichander’s social media reach and concerts to build brand awareness among its consumers and capitalise on this collaboration to build long term relationships with the trade, release added.

“When I tried VS Mani’s easy filter coffee, I was floored! Just like the homemade, mom-made coffee I grew up with, but ready in seconds. I decided that I wanted to be an active force in their story, not just a consumer. And while I’m at it, I want to do my bit to shine the light on our South Indian cuisine and filter coffee for the world to see,” said Ravichander.

VS Mani & Co. was founded by Prasad in 2020. In 2021, Yashas Alur and Rahul Bajaj joined as co-founders to manage operations and drive growth as the brand expanded.

The company retails through its own website, online marketplaces and over 1,000 retail stores across Bengaluru, Chennai, Pondicherry, Coimbatore and Salem. Going ahead, it plans to increase penetration across multiple towns in Tamil Nadu. 

Backed by celebrity investors like Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rana Daggubati, Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani and Huma Qureshi among others, the brand has raised a total of $1.5 million—including a $900k pre-series A round led by Kettleborough VC, with participation from Lets Venture, Hyderabad Angels, Supermorpheus and others. 

Latest News
