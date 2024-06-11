Aparna Constructions to launch 4 malls by 2027, next opening slated for 2025

The projected size of the Aparna Neo Malls coming up across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, ranges from 1.2 lakh sq. ft. to 4.5 lakh sq. ft.

Bengaluru: Realty firm Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt. Ltd. is planning to launch its upcoming shopping centre Aparna Neo by 2025, with intentions to expand its portfolio with four additional malls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by 2027, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“In addition to strengthening our residential portfolio in the area, we are developing malls in tier-2 cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” said Rakesh Reddy, director of Aparna Constructions and Estates.

The forthcoming mall, scheduled to launch in 2025, will be located in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. Following this, shopping centres will open in Hanamkonda, Telangana (2026), Rajahmundry, A.P. (2027), Nizamabad, Telangana (2027), and Aparna Deccan Town – High Street Retail, Hyderabad (2027).

The projected size of the upcoming Aparna Neo Malls ranges from 1.2 lakh sq. ft. to 4.5 lakh sq. ft.

“As tier-2 cities have experienced rapid economic expansion and infrastructure development, the appetite for world-class shopping and entertainment experiences has also grown. We anticipate a steep economic growth trajectory in these cities,” said Reddy.

The company recently ventured into the retail, commercial and entertainment segments with the launch of Aparna Neo Mall in Hyderabad, located in Nallagandla region, less than two weeks ago.

The five-storey mall spans 3.67 acres with a retail area encompassing 3.5 lakh sq. ft. and is the only mall within the 8 km radius.

It boasts an array of over 120 brands across categories such as cosmetics, apparel, travel necessities, technology and premium entertainment options. Some marquee brands in the mall include Lifestyle, Nykaa, Croma, Azorte, Gap and Centro. Moreover, it offers over 15 culinary brands.

The shopping centre also hosts Aparna Cinemas, featuring 7 screens and a seating capacity of 1,200. Equipped with Dolby sound systems and 4K projection screens, it offers in-movie dining options facilitated by its on-site kitchen.

“The projected foot traffic for the newly launched Aparna Neo Mall is more than 20,000 per day, catering to the discerning patrons of Nallagandla,” said Reddy.

The company has made a strategic investment of Rs 252 crore in Aparna Neo and an additional investment of Rs 32 crore in Aparna Cinemas.

‘Aparna Neo’ serves as the common name for the malls developed by Aparna Constructions. “This unified branding strategy helps to establish a cohesive identity for Aparna’s retail and entertainment ventures, fostering brand recognition and consumer trust across various locations,” Reddy added.

Hyderabad-based Aparna Constructions and Estates has a portfolio of 77 projects, of which 66 are residential and 11 are commercial and retail spaces across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.