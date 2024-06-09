Register Now
Felix Plaza slated to open by end of 2024

New Delhi: Felix Plaza, a shopping mall by Felix Realty is expected to open by the end of 2024 as per a note by the company.

Strategically located in Sector 82A, on National Highway No. 48, this flagship project is positioned as a premier shopping destination in Gurugram and the Delhi NCR region.

With a built-up area of approximately 8.5 lakh sq. ft., the mall will have an extensive selection of high-end and leading fashion retail brands for men, women and kids across various categories including footwear, sports & athleisure, ethnic wear, jewellery and cosmetics. In addition, Felix Plaza will also house brands in Hypermarket & groceries, home décor & furnishing, travel, electronics, accessories and other essential shopping categories.

The mall has so far signed up brands such as Spencer’s, Wakefit, Looks Salon, Samsonite, Marks & Spencer, Westside, Lifestyle, Fun City, Game X, Max, Zudio, Cinepolis, Vero Moda, Forest Essentials, Apple, Hidesign, Birkenstock and many more.

It will have a foot court with a seating capacity of over 600, a state-of-the-art cinema multiplex and engaging family entertainment and gaming zones for all ages. The space for the bowling arena, arcade gaming zone and kid’s zone adds more to the entertainment segment of the project.

The mall boasts robust parking solutions with over 1000 parking spaces spread across two basement levels. To enhance convenience, the concourse floor includes exclusive parking areas for electric vehicles (EVs) and designated parking spaces for women, ensuring safety and ease of access.

From premium residential layouts to sprawling commercial spaces and entertainment hubs, Felix Realty is entering the retail real estate business with Felix Plaza.

