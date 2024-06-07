Register Now
Easybuy opens 9th store in Hyderabad

Located at Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad, the newly launched store is Easybuy’s 12th outlet in Telangana

Bengaluru: Landmark Group’s value fashion brand Easybuy has launched its ninth store in Hyderabad, featuring a revamped format, the company shared in a press release on Friday. Located at Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad, it is the retailer’s 12th outlet in Telangana.

“Our new stores, now ranging from 8,000 to 10,000 sq. ft., reflect our commitment to providing customers with a better shopping experience,” said Karan Mehta, chief executive officer of EasyBuy.

“With a sharper value proposition, the brand has pivoted to a more contemporary and aspirational format. We have reoriented our supply chain to offer something new for our customers with every visit. We are entering new markets with this revamped format,” he added.

Easybuy stores offer over 1,000 styles under Rs499 for men, women, and kids, with new collections released every two weeks.

Founded in 2014, Easybuy now operates over 140 stores across India.

In addition to Easybuy, Landmark also introduced Lifestyle and Max to India.

Beginning with a single store in Bahrain, the retail giant now boasts over 2,200 stores in more than 20 countries.

