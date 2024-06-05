Register Now
D2C homeware brand Homestrap ventures offline

Homestrap kiosk, Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore; Source: LinkedIn
The first Homestrap kiosk is located at Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Bengaluru: Indore-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) homeware brand Homestrap has ventured into physical retailing with the launch of its first kiosk, according to a company official’s social media post.

The new kiosk is located at Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which also houses several home accessory brands such as Daiso, Home Centre, Home360, Pure Home & Living and Latt Liv.

“We are thrilled to announce that Homestrap has just opened our very first kiosk at Phoenix Citadel Mall, Indore,” Akash Mehta, co-founder of HomeStrap Fabric Furnishing Pvt. Ltd. said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new outlet.

“This smaller format is an experimental step for us, allowing us to bring our innovative home storage and organisation solutions even closer to you. This new kiosk is another feather in the cap for Homestrap as we continue to expand and explore new ways to serve customers better,” Mehta added.

The kiosk offers a wide range of organising products designed for various purposes, including cupboard storage, kitchen organisation, bathroom storage, laundry solutions and travel accessories.

Digital-first brand Homestrap was founded in 2013 by husband and wife duo  Priyanka and Mehta.

Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails now accessible on q-commerce

Currently, the brand is live on Blinkit, with plans to launch on Zepto and Swiggy Instamart by July this...

