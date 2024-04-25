Ajio unveils ethnic collection Inspired by Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Launched under Ajio’s House of Ethnics, the limited-edition collection will offer over 250 styles

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail’s fashion e-commerce platform Ajio has unveiled an ethnic collection inspired by Netflix and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the e-tailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

Launched under Ajio’s House of Ethnics, the limited-edition collection will offer over 250 styles. Customers will be able to shop the collection starting 25 March.

“Fashion plays a very important role in Bhansali’s creations that often explore themes rooted in Indian culture, tradition and heritage. When we thought of this collaboration with Netflix for Heeramandi, it made a lot of sense,” said Vineeth Nair, chief executive officer of Ajio.

The collection takes inspiration from the colours, silhouettes, fabrics and embellishments used in the series. The women-focused range consists of shararas, kurta suit sets, lehengas and sarees with price starting at Rs 4,000 going up to Rs 1.5 lakh. It will also include official recreations of handpicked garments worn by the cast of the series, designed by Bhansali’s team.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marks the series debut of Bhansali, will be released in May 2024.

“Costumes in Bhansali’s stories are characters in their own right, adding depth to the storyline. This collaboration to bring the new and exclusive collection from the Ajio House of Ethnics inspired by Heeramandi is an incredible opportunity for fans to own the exquisite designs worn by the leading ladies in the show,” said Shilpa Singh, senior director – marketing partnerships – Asia Pacific region at Netflix.

Ajio House of Ethnics consists of over 3 lakh styles with ethnic brands like Biba, Indie Picks, Nyrika, Aarke by Ritu Kumar, Satya Paul, Ri-wah, Global desi, Gulmohar Jaipur, Soch, and Fabindia.