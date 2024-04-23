Register Now
Indus Valley Cosmetics to Invest ₹40 Crores in R&D

Credit: buyindusvalley.com
The brand aims to enhance the visibility of its flagship product ‘Organic Gel Hair Colour’ through nationwide advertising and awareness campaigns. The company also aims to penetrate in South Indian markets through collaborations with influencers

NEW DELHI: Organic and Natural beauty products seller Indus Valley said on Tuesday the company plans to invest Rs. 40 crores towards marketing and research in a bid to increase the brand equity of its flagship brand.

Through the investment, the brand aims to enhance the visibility of its flagship product ‘Organic Gel Hair Colour’ through nationwide advertising and awareness campaigns. The company also aims to penetrate in South Indian markets through collaborations with influencers and vernacular advertising and by launching tailored packaging.

Another part of the investment will be utilised in Research and Development (R&D) initiatives, in personal care & beauty products to cater Indian needs by leveraging scientific insights.

“We have an ambitious roadmap tailored for the Indian markets, especially focusing on our flagship products, which have garnered immense success globally,” said Shyam S Arya, Founder & CEO – Indus Valley, expressed. “We ARE deeply committed to formulating hair care and skin care solutions tailored to Indian conditions, enriching the experience of our Indian customers.”

