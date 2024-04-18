Meet these 4 international speakers at PRC 2024

Esteemed retail luminaries from around the globe will convene at PRC to delve into strategies aimed at propelling the industry forward. Here’s who they are…

As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India has become a beacon for global retailers seeking new frontiers for expansion. In recent years, the Indian retail landscape has witnessed the emergence of international players, eager to tap into its vast consumer base and burgeoning middle class.

At the forefront of India’s retail revolution, Phygital Retail Convention (PRC) stands as the pinnacle event where industry leaders converge to explore the future of retail at scale. Esteemed retail luminaries from around the globe will convene at PRC to delve into strategies aimed at propelling the industry forward.

These four international industry leaders will be delivering insightful keynote addresses at PRC 2024…

Jo Black, Co-Founder and CEO, bbase Design Group

Jo Black’s extensive 25-year career in the fashion industry, rooted in the UK, showcases her deep expertise in product development, design, creative branding, and marketing.

During her early years in design, Black honed her craft in the eyewear fashion sector, contributing to luxury brands like Balenciaga, NicoPanda, Courrèges and Cartier. She also made collaboration pieces for iconic figures such as Karl Lagerfeld, Viktor & Rolf, and Madonna.

As the chief executive officer of bbase Design Group, a Hong Kong-based fashion eyewear production and design studio, she brings her expertise across manufacturing and distribution of market-targeted eyewear designs for fashion and lifestyle brands and multi-door retailers across more than 65 countries.

Black expects retail trends such as sustainable practices, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) in shopping and strategic alliance partnerships to dominate the rest of 2024.

“Eco-conscious retailing isn’t just a trend, it’s a necessity. Brands will be ramping up their sustainable practices in response to consumer demand for ethical and environmentally friendly products and cleaning up their supply chain processes,” she told IndiaRetailing.

At PRC 2024, Black will be discussing bbase’s journey in the intersection of design innovation and sustainability. “My focus will be on sharing insights from our journey from service provider to innovation and the role that leadership plays in fostering a culture of innovation within the eyewear industry,” she said.

“Anticipating the chance to connect with industry leaders and peers, I’m particularly keen on exploring the latest advancements and collaborative opportunities that could shape the future of our sector. It’s always invigorating to be part of discussions that challenge current thinking and open doors to new possibilities,” she shared, showcasing her enthusiasm for PRC 2024.

Juan de Lascurain, CEO, Dream Big World

Juan de Lascurain is a reputed designer and international motivational speaker from Mexico. As the founder of lifestyle brand Dream Big World, Lascurain has fostered collaborations with brands such as Kleenex, Burj Khalifa, and numerous others.

In 2018, he became the first Latin American artist to have his work displayed at the Burj Khalifa. In 2021, he received the Golden Visa from the government of Dubai and today he continues to develop projects in the region.

His current project is to open the Dream Big World resort in Dubai. Lascurain anticipates that in-store experiences combined with the phygital world will be pivotal in 2024.

At PRC, he will captivate audiences by live painting while narrating the story of his journey to becoming a designer and recounting the opening of Dream Big World’s first phygital store in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“India is one of my favourite places in the world. I love the people, the food and everything around it. I am also looking forward to meeting new people and the opportunity to inspire others,” said Lascurain.

Ankur Shiv Bhandari, MD, The Asbiverse Group

Ankur Shiv Bhandari holds the position of managing director at The Asbiverse Group, a multinational corporation headquartered in the UK and operating within the consumer goods and retail sector. The company has a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and the Americas.

The Asbiverse Group provides services like assisted advisory, capability development, creative design services, intent-focused research, IT solutions and support, digital marketing and analytics. Through his leadership at the company, he is committed to transforming the industry’s approach from conventional ‘order taking’ to proactive ‘shopper-based value creation’.

Bhandari is an ex-employee of esteemed organisations such as Devyani Beverages, Procter & Gamble, Accenture Consumer Goods Consulting, and Kantar (WPP).

At PRC 2024, Bhandari will be a pivotal speaker, offering invaluable insights into navigating the complexities of the retail landscape and driving meaningful change, leveraging his extensive knowledge and global experience.

Matthew Mueller, CEO, Knot Standard

Matthew Mueller is the visionary founder and CEO of Knot Standard, a custom menswear company based out of New York City. The technology-driven brand uses a cutting-edge proprietary platform equipped with advanced measuring tools and digital fit applications, seamlessly integrated into its showrooms and esteemed retail partners like Bloomingdale’s.

Moreover, the company has forged strategic alliances with industry giants such as Nordstrom and Brooks Brothers.

Prior to founding Knot Standard, Mueller honed his skills in the finance and technology sectors for 25 years, where he gained invaluable experience in strategy, operations, and business development. He worked with firms such as the Advisory Board Company, Gannett, Harvard, and Dubai Holding.

At PRC 2024, Mueller will take the stage to share captivating details of his bespoke business journey, highlighting the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology./

Connect with these esteemed speakers at the Phygital Retail Convention 2024 and gain firsthand knowledge about emerging trends, innovative strategies, and the fusion of physical and digital realms in retail.