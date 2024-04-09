Register Now
Reliance opens 13th Pret A Manger outlet in India

Anagha R Ratna
Pret A Manger store, Mumbai; Source: LinkedIn
Located at Delphi, Downtown Powai, the new outlet is the eighth Pret A Manger store in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail has opened the 13th store of UK-based freshly made food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger in India, a social media post by a company official said. Located at Delphi, Downtown Powai, Mumbai, the new outlet is the eighth Pret A Manger store in the city.

“Pret’s newest store is officially open for business right here in the heart of Powai. I am beyond excited to bring our passion for freshly made food and organic coffee to this incredible neighbourhood,” Chandramohan Ramadasan, business head of Pret A Manger at Reliance Brands Ltd. wrote in a LinkedIn post.

It was only a week ago that Reliance unveiled the 12th store of Pret A Manger at the renowned Horniman Circle, Fort in Mumbai.

In India, Pret A Manger stores currently offer a range of sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options.

Pret A Manger has entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands, a retail division of Reliance Industries.

In April, Reliance opened its first Pret A Manger cafe at Maker Maxity in Mumbai. The 2,567 sq. ft. outlet recreated the brand’s iconic London shops. Later that month, Pret A Manger opened its second outlet in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium Mall.

Today, the cafe chain has operational stores across cities including Mumbai, Gurgaon and Delhi.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global and Indian brands such as Ritu Kumar, Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Rahul Mishra, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna among others.

