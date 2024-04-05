Reliance opens 12th Pret A Manger outlet in India

Located at Brady House, Horniman Circle, Fort, the new outlet is the 7th Pret A Manger store in Mumbai

Bengaluru: Reliance Retail has opened the 12th store of UK-based freshly made food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger in India, a company official wrote on social media. Located at Brady House, Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, the new outlet is the seventh Pret A Manger store in the city.

“I am thrilled to announce the much awaited launch of our newest Pret A Manger at Brady House, Fort, Mumbai,” Chandramohan Ramadasan, business head of Pret A Manger at Reliance Brands Ltd. said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the store.

Horniman Circle is known for some of the first-in-India retail ventures. American coffeehouse chain Starbucks opened its first-ever store in India in October 2012, in Elphinstone Building, Horniman Circle. Also Zara, the flagship brand of the Spanish fashion retailer Inditex, opened its largest store in India (51,300 sq. ft.) in Mumbai located in the heritage-listed 110-year old Ismail Building, Horniman Circle.

In India, Pret A Manger stores currently offer a range of sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options.

“Setting a global precedent, our Brady House location boasts a wide range of distinctive offerings to our customers. From plated service to an exotic dessert range, and even a see-through kitchen, every aspect of this store has been meticulously crafted to elevate your dining experience,” added Ramadasan.

Pret A Manger has entered India in partnership with Reliance Brands, a retail division of Reliance Industries.

In April, Reliance opened its first Pret A Manger cafe at Maker Maxity in Mumbai. The 2,567 sq. ft. outlet recreated the brand’s iconic London shops. Later that month, Pret A Manger opened its second outlet in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium Mall.

Today, the cafe chain has operational stores across cities including Mumbai, Gurgaon and Delhi.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

The company has forged long-term exclusive partnerships across multiple sectors with global and Indian brands such as Ritu Kumar, Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Rahul Mishra, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna among others.