Shoppers Stop’s Intune enters Nagpur

Currently, Intune has over 20 stores in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara etc.

New Delhi: Affordable Fashion brand Intune has opened its first store in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a social media post said on Monday.

“Happy to announce the grand launch of Intune’s 1st store in Nagpur,” said Ssumit Jhaam, regional director, Ciril, a Mumbai-based commercial real estate brokerage company.

IndiaRetailing was among the first to report on Shoppers Stop’s affordable fashion format launch in Hyderabad last year. The brand since then has opened other outlets in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara and now in Nagpur with over 20 stores operational at present.

According to IndiaRetailing Insights, Intune opened one store in the third quarter of the financial year (FY) 2023-24 and around seven in the last quarter of FY 2023-24.

Shoppers Stop, which commenced its journey in 1991 with its inaugural store in Andheri, Mumbai, initially focused on men’s wear. Since then, it has burgeoned into a retail powerhouse, boasting over 105 department stores, over 88 beauty stores, and seven home-stop stores across 56 cities.

With a total area of 4.1 million square feet (sq. ft.), it caters to an extensive customer base, handling over 49 million walk-ins annually. The workforce comprises over 18,600 employees, which the retailer calls customer care associates. Shoppers Stop’s influence extends beyond mere scale, offering a diverse range of products from over 800 brands, a mix of national, regional and owned and international, IndiaRetailing had reported earlier.

The company’s revenue from operations was up 8.83% to Rs 1,237.52 crore during the third quarter of the financial year (FY) 2023-24. During the same quarter, it added 13 stores, which include four department stores, four beauty, four Intune and one airport store, news agency PTI reported in January.

Shoppers Stop’s share price ended at Rs 757.60 on Monday down 0.18%.