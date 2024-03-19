Korean skincare brand Skin1004 enters India with Tira

The products will be available for purchase online through the Tira app and at select Tira stores

Bengaluru: Korean skincare brand Skin1004 has launched its products in the Indian market exclusively on Reliance Retail’s beauty platform Tira Beauty, the companies said in a joint press release on Monday.

“At Tira, our aim is to offer a curated assortment with the best of global and homegrown brands, catering to the growing demands of India’s booming beauty market. This exclusive partnership with Skin1004 allows us to offer their award-winning Korean skin care products to Indian consumers looking for formulations infused with natural and safe ingredients,” said Bhakti Modi, co-founder of Tira Beauty.

The products will be available for purchase online through the Tira app and offline at select Tira stores. The product line comprises cleansers, toners, serums, creams, masks and more.

“We like to keep our finger on the pulse of the newest, most impactful and hottest brands across the world and we truly believe that Skin1004 is the next big thing in K-beauty,” said Suhrid Thacker, founder of Katalysst, an e-commerce partner for brands across marketplaces in India, which is also the exclusive India partner of the Skin1004.

“Its powerhouse star ingredient and diverse range of products make me confident in the success of this brand, as we launch exclusively via Tira Beauty, in the Indian market,” added Thacker.

‘1004,’ when pronounced in Korean, sounds like the word ‘angel’ and the brand is often referred to as ‘skin angels’.

“India is an exciting new market for us as we see the Indian consumer becoming more receptive to K-beauty and appreciative of clean beauty brands. With partners like Tira Beauty, the platform on which we are exclusively launching, and Katalysst, which is helping us navigate our India entry, we are confident of the brand’s success and look forward to a warm welcome from Indian beauty enthusiasts,” said Jake Kwak, owner of Skin1004.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) retail division, Reliance Retail, introduced Tira as an e-commerce platform in February 2023, and subsequently, in April, unveiled its flagship store located at Jio World Drive in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Tira currently sells more than 150 Indian and global brands in its stores.