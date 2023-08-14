Reliance’s omnichannel beauty brand Tira opens outlet in Mumbai

Spread across 4,300 sq. ft., the store is located at Infiniti Mall, Malad in Mumbai

Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira has launched its latest outlet in Mumbai, an official from Othr Lab announced on social media. Spread across 4,300 sq. ft., the store is located at Infiniti Mall, Malad.

The Othr Lab is a Dubai-based retail consultancy that helps develop, launch, and scale emerging and niche beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands that are focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

Reliance Retail launched Tira’s flagship store in April 2023 at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai which is spread across 4,300 sq. ft. and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow. Read more about it here.

An omnichannel retail concept powered by technology and customized experiences, Tira offers a curated assortment of global and home-grown brands. It showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will allow consumers to try colour cosmetics from the comfort of their homes.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.