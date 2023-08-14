Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Beauty & WellnessIn Focus

Reliance’s omnichannel beauty brand Tira opens outlet in Mumbai

Nehal Gautam
By Nehal Gautam
10
0
Tira outlet at Infiniti Mall Malad in Mumbai ; Source: Linkedin
Must Read
Nehal Gautam
Nehal Gautam

Spread across 4,300 sq. ft., the store is located at Infiniti Mall, Malad in Mumbai 

Mumbai: Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty platform Tira has launched its latest outlet in Mumbai, an official from Othr Lab announced on social media. Spread across 4,300 sq. ft., the store is located at Infiniti Mall, Malad.

“Tira @ Malad Infiniti Mall store#2 spanning over 4300 sq. Feet is now open!,” Nirant Khedkar, executive director, The Othr Lab, announced on Linkedin.

The Othr Lab is a Dubai-based retail consultancy that helps develop, launch, and scale emerging and niche beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands that are focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent.

Reliance Retail launched Tira’s flagship store in April 2023 at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai which is spread across 4,300 sq. ft. and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow. Read more about it here.

An omnichannel retail concept powered by technology and customized experiences, Tira offers a curated assortment of global and home-grown brands. It showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will allow consumers to try colour cosmetics from the comfort of their homes.

Reliance Retail Ltd. is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), the holding company of all the retail companies under the Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) group. RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omnichannel network of over 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its New Commerce initiative.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

Reliance Retail launches second Trends concept store

Reliance Retail opened its second Trends concept store at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, Haryana  New Delhi: Reliance Retail opened its second...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In