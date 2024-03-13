Chalu Aapna Chinese to debut in Punjab

The company eyes expansion in Punjab with plans to open 15 outlets in the region this year

New Delhi: Bhopal-based restaurant chain Chalu Aapna Desi Chinese plans to enter Punjab with the launch of three new outlets on 15 March 2024, its chief executive officer (CEO) and founder Vibhanshu Mishra told IndiaRetailing.

The brand which has a total of over 158 outlets under different formats like Chalu Chinese, The Indian Momo Co. and Wh-eat Burger plans to open its debut stores at Celebration Mall Ambala-Chandigarh highway, Mohali Walk (Shopping Mall), Mohali and Urban Hatt, a food street in Amritsar.

“We are planning to open 15 outlets in Punjab and over 25 in North by the end of 2024 including all 3 brands,” said Mishra.

The proposed future expansion in Punjab would be at cities like Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Pathankot and Barnala.

With each store costing around Rs 25 lakh to open, t he brand has set aside a budget of Rs 10 crore for Punjab expansion and Rs 50 crore for the North region expansion, Mishra shared.



IndiaRetailing was the first to report the brand’s global expansion plans to open over 25 outlets in Canada with the first one opening in June at Trafalgar Crossing 2481 Taunton Road, Oakville, Ontario followed by 24 more outlets by the end of 2025.

Following this global expansion spree, the chain also plans to expand to Arizona, US, with an additional 10 outlets.

The company last year clocked a revenue of Rs 29 crore with plans to wrap up 2024 with over Rs 50 crore, an increase of over 70%. It now plans to open and reach 250 outlets, a 58% increase by the financial year (FY) 2024-25, Mishra said in an earlier interview.