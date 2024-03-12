Register Now
Recode Studios opens 2 new stores

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Recode Studios store, Indore
The stores are located in Indore and Ahmedabad and are spread across 200 sq. ft of retail space

Bengaluru: Indian cosmetic brand Recode Studios has expanded its retail presence with two new 200 sq. ft. stores in Indore and Ahmedabad last week, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Currently, it has a total of 16 franchise stores across the country.

The openings follow the brand’s establishment in tier 1 cities and it plans to expand further in Lucknow, Pondicherry, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, and Allahabad.

“We are excited to begin this journey of expansion and exploration with the launch of our new stores. The launch of these stores is a significant milestone in our journey and we are eager to bring our innovative products to many more cities,” said Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder of Recode Studios.

Recode Studios, founded in 2018 by Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva, is an Indian premium cosmetic brand known for offering makeup and skincare products. It aims to clock Rs. 50 crore revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024, according to a previous filing.

