D2C brand Recode Studios opens store in Ludhiana

Mumbai: Recode Studios, a D2C brand for cosmetics, lifestyle brands and beauty products, has opened its 10th store in Ludhiana with an initial investment of Rs 1.5 million, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. The new store is spread across 230 sq. ft.

“Our journey from a small startup to opening our 10th store in Ludhiana is a testament to the trust and love our customers have placed in us. We are thrilled to bring our unique approach to makeup and skincare to Ludhiana and provide a shopping experience that combines quality and affordability,” said Dheeraj Bansal, co-founder, Recode Studios.

Recode is currently planning to expand its business by focusing on product variants and increasing SKUs, with the goal of consolidating its market position.

Recode’s main focus has been on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By targeting places like Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Nagpur, Ranchi, Siliguri, and more, the brand is swiftly establishing a strong presence for itself. Furthermore, the brand has outlined its ambitious goal of launching an additional 10 stores within this fiscal year, with the aim of achieving a revenue of Rs. 50 crore by FY24.

Recode Studios, founded in 2018 by Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva, is an Indian premium cosmetic brand known for offering makeup and skincare products. It aims to clock Rs. 50 crore revenue in the fiscal year 2024 and open 20 more new stores, the brand said in a release.