Recode Studios to expand footprint with 5 store openings

Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Lifestyle brand Recode targets Rs 50 crore revenue in FY24 and plans to open 20 more new stores

Mumbai: Recode Studios, one-stop shop for cosmetics, lifestyle brands and beauty products, is planning to open five stores by the 20th of July 2023, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday. Two stores will be in East Delhi, while others will be in new locations which include Nagpur, Bilaspur Chhattisgarh, and Gurugram.

Speaking about the expansion, Dheeraj Bansal, founder, Recode Studios shared, “Our mission has always been to provide a diverse range of quality beauty products to our customers. With the opening of these new stores, we are excited to bring the Recode experience to even more people, empowering them to look and feel their best.”

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Dheeraj Bansal, Recode Studios offers a wide variety of makeup, skincare, hair care, bath and body products, grooming appliances, personal care essentials, and health and wellness items. Currently, the brand has over 30 stores in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. It aims to clock Rs. 50 crore revenue in the fiscal year 2024 and open 20 more new stores, the release added.

The brand recently opened two new franchise stores in Delhi and Mumbai as part of its expansion. Read more about it here.

