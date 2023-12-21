Google News
spot_img
spot_img
E-CommercePeopleSpotlight

Amazon India inks pact with Indian Coast Guard

PTI
By PTI
17
0
Representative Image | Credit: Unsplash
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Amazon India will collaborate with the ICG to help ex-servicemen from military backgrounds pursue their corporate career

Mumbai: E-commerce giant Amazon India on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), under the Ministry of Defence, to provide ex-service personnel with work opportunities across the company.

With this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Amazon India will collaborate with the ICG to help ex-servicemen from military backgrounds pursue their corporate careers through opportunities at Amazon or in other corporate roles, the company said in a statement.

“Due to the deep appreciation of the wealth of experience and unique perspective of ex-service personnel, Amazon runs the Military Veterans Employment Programme globally.

“With the signing of this MoU, we are excited to work with the Indian Coast Guard towards a common goal of creating meaningful work opportunities for our veterans and their families,” Amazon India, Japan and Emerging Markets VP, People Experience Technology, Deepti Varma said.

In August 2019, Amazon India launched a Military Veterans Employment programme to create hundreds of opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across the company’s fulfilment network across India.

This was done in partnership with the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for them.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestylePTI -

Credo Brands IPO gets subscribed 6.94 times on second day of offer

The Rs 549.77 crore-Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 9,53,22,779 shares against 1,37,44,472 shares on offer, as per...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In