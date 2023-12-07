Epigamia elevates Rahul Jain as chief executive officer

In the new role, Jain will spearhead the company’s overall business and develop strategies to stay competitive, identify new opportunities, and foster innovation

Bengaluru: Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia has elevated Rahul Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), to the position of chief executive officer (CEO) replacing his predecessor Rohan Mirchandani, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Mirchandani has now moved into the role of executive chairman.

In the new role, Jain will spearhead the company’s overall business and develop strategies to stay competitive, identify new opportunities, and foster innovation.

“We are happy to have Rahul as our CEO whose strategic business acumen and dedication to Epigamia’s values make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Mirchandani.

An IIT Bombay and ISB Hyderabad alumnus, Jain successfully launched Doctor Moo – a 100% organic milk brand before launching Epigamia.

“I envision a path in which every decision reflects our commitment to quality and our desire to lead change. Together, we will redefine the consumer product landscape and build a legacy that makes Epigamia the ultimate choice among its consumers,” Jain.

Filling in Jain’s shoes as chief operating officer will be Ankur Goel, a founding member of Epigamia.

Epigamia, owned by FMCG company Drums Food International, currently retails across approximately over 20,000 touchpoints in 30 towns with 24 stock-keeping units at the moment, which includes modern trade chains like DMart, Reliance, Nature’s Basket, and More retail; e-commerce platforms like Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Amazon, Zepto, BlinkIt and numerous general trade retailers.