Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Latest NewsPeople

Epigamia elevates Rahul Jain as chief executive officer

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
22
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

In the new role, Jain will spearhead the company’s overall business and develop strategies to stay competitive, identify new opportunities, and foster innovation

Bengaluru: Greek yoghurt brand Epigamia has elevated Rahul Jain, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), to the position of chief executive officer (CEO) replacing his predecessor Rohan Mirchandani, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Mirchandani has now moved into the role of executive chairman.

In the new role, Jain will spearhead the company’s overall business and develop strategies to stay competitive, identify new opportunities, and foster innovation.

“We are happy to have Rahul as our CEO whose strategic business acumen and dedication to Epigamia’s values make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Mirchandani.

An IIT Bombay and ISB Hyderabad alumnus, Jain successfully launched Doctor Moo – a 100% organic milk brand before launching Epigamia.

“I envision a path in which every decision reflects our commitment to quality and our desire to lead change. Together, we will redefine the consumer product landscape and build a legacy that makes Epigamia the ultimate choice among its consumers,” Jain.

Filling in Jain’s shoes as chief operating officer will be Ankur Goel, a founding member of Epigamia.

Epigamia, owned by FMCG company Drums Food International, currently retails across approximately over 20,000 touchpoints in 30 towns with 24 stock-keeping units at the moment, which includes modern trade chains like DMart, Reliance, Nature’s Basket, and More retail; e-commerce platforms like Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Amazon, Zepto, BlinkIt and numerous general trade retailers.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

KFC launches 1000th store, plans to create 1 lakh jobs across India

The KFC 1000th store is operated and managed by an all-women team and marks the brand’s first restaurant in...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In