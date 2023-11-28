Marks & Spencer opens first store in Siliguri, West Bengal

With its new store in Siliguri, M&S has a total of four stores in the state of West Bengal

New Delhi: Fashion retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced the opening of its first store in the city of Siliguri, West Bengal, at Vega Circle Mall, on social media.

“Siliguri, Say Hello to M&S! The wait is over – Marks & Spencer has officially landed in your town,” said the LinkedIn post.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our first-ever Marks & Spencer store in the vibrant city of Siliguri,” the post added.

The British brand entered the Indian market in 2001. It entered into a joint venture with Reliance Retail in 2008 to form the Marks and Spencer Reliance India Private Limited which now operates three other stores in Kolkata, West Bengal. It now operates over six stores spread across Assam, West Bengal and Jharkhand catering to the eastern part of India.

With the new store opening, M&S will have around 107 stores spread over 33 cities in India according to the company’s official website. This expansion in India also marks that the company considers India as an extremely important market. M&S has a current strength of more than 1,900 colleagues supporting both its offline and online channels for customers according to its official LinkedIn handle.

Headquartered in Paddington, London, M&S opened its first store in 1884 and was founded by Michael Marks and Thomas Spencer in Leeds. As of 2023, there are over 1,064 stores located in the UK, and over 452 other store locations situated around the world, according to a report by Statista. Across its worldwide operations, the company employs over 66,000 people, the majority of whom are women.