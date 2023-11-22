Sports apparel brand Suditi announces multiyear expansion with NBA

The association will lead to a wider range of official NBA merchandise including apparel and accessories being available at ShopTheArena.com and select offline and online retail channels

New Delhi: Mumbai-based Suditi Sports Apparel and The National Basketball Association (NBA), a North America-based professional basketball league have announced a multiyear expansion of their existing merchandise collaborations.

Through the expansion, fans now have access to a wider range of officially licensed NBA merchandise, including current and former player fanwear, apparel, headwear, innerwear, accessories, and more, a release by the company stated on Wednesday.

The entire collection is available through Suditi’s direct-to-consumer platform, ShopTheArena.com, and at select offline and online retail channels across the country.

“The NBA is one of the best brands globally, and we are excited to build on our valued merchandising relationship with them,” said Harsh Agarwal, co-founder, Suditi Sports Apparel Limited.

“The next phase of our journey will focus on leveraging these learnings to drive growth in the merchandise segment in India,” Agarwal added.