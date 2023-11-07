US-based National Basketball Association will sell official merchandise through NBAStore.in, in partnership with clothing company Bhaane

New Delhi: US-based National Basketball Association (NBA) will now sell official NBA merchandise through its Indian e-store NBAStore.in, the company announced in a press release.

NBA has partnered with clothing company Bhaane to operate its India operations.

NBAStore.in will provide a range of official NBA merchandise and memorabilia, including jerseys of current and former players, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs, accessories and more from major brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson and NBA Fanwear by Suditi.

“We’re excited to work with Bhaane to launch NBAStore.in, which builds on our commitment to making basketball and the NBA more accessible to fans across India,” said NBA India Business Head of Global Partnerships and Media Sunny Malik.

Fans who purchase merchandise from NBAStore.in will also be eligible to enter contests operated by Bhaane to win a range of prizes, including tickets to regular-season NBA games in the U.S. and NBA All-Star.

“This marks a significant milestone for Bhaane, allowing us to blend our distinctive fashion philosophy with the global appeal of the NBA,” said Anand Ahuja, Founder & CEO of Bhaane.

Founded in 1937 the NBA (National Basketball League) has established an international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents.

Bhaane is an India & SE Asia focused retail entity founded by Anand S Ahuja & Sonam K Ahuja. The company partners with Nike, Converse and other leading sports brands.