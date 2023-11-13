India Warehousing Market Report by Knight Frank

The report provides insights into the demand and rental trends in India’s warehousing market from April to September 2023

India Warehousing Market Report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank provides insights into the demand and rental trends in India’s warehousing market from April to September 2023.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the transaction volumes across multiple industry sectors, including manufacturing (automotive, energy, and chemicals), retail, third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and fast-moving consumer durables (FMCD).

Additionally, the report also explores city-level transaction volumes with a focus on eight major Indian cities including Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

In the first half of fiscal year (FY) 2024, there was a transacted volume of 23 million sq. ft., indicating a 10% decline in comparison to the transaction volumes recorded in the first half of FY 2023.

Manufacturing sector companies such as those from the automotive, energy and chemicals space constituted the highest transacted volume of 47% during the period.

Transaction activity was well distributed across various markets, with Pune, the leading market, contributing 19% of the total volume.

