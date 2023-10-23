Tata Cliq Palette opens outlet in Pune

The store is located at Kopa mall in Koregaon Park, Pune

Mumbai: House of Tata’s Tata Cliq Palette has opened its latest outlet in Pune, Maharashtra, the company announced on social media on Sunday. The store is located at Kopa mall in Koregaon Park.

“Palette ticks off another milestone! All good things start with P & end with E. And so, after Navi Mumbai, we’ve booked our newest destination: Pune! Come visit us at our newest retail store at the recently opened KOPA mall in Koregaon Park, Pune. Store open now,” the company posted on Linkedin.

House of Tata’s Tata Cliq Palette opened its first beauty-tech store in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra in July. Read more about it here.

Developed by Tata Unistore Ltd., in addition to products, Tata Cliq Palette provides content by experts and influencers to keep consumers up to date with trends and appropriate self-care regimens.

The beauty destination features a curation of more than 1,000 global and homegrown brands across a wide range of categories, including makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrance, tools, and accessories.