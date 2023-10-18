Uniqlo releases new CGI marketing campaign announcing its arrival in Mumbai

In the visually realistic ad, a ship featuring three distinct cargo containers adorned with Uniqlo branding emerges. As these containers open, the spotlight falls on Uniqlo’s products, serving as the announcement that Uniqlo has officially arrived in Mumbai

Mumbai: To mark its launch in Mumbai, Uniqlo crafted a captivating computer-generated image (CGI) advertisement that unfolds against the iconic backdrop of Marine Drive, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

In the visually realistic ad, a ship featuring three distinct cargo containers adorned with Uniqlo branding emerges. As these containers open, the spotlight falls on Uniqlo’s products, serving as the announcement that Uniqlo has officially arrived in Mumbai.

Created together with Mindshare, this CGI ad is a part of Uniqlo’s extensive launch campaign in the city. The brand’s inaugural store at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, opened its doors on October 6. The Japanese brand is now set to open its second store in the city at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, on 20 October.

Uniqlo entered India in September 2019 with a large store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. However, the first year of its entry into India was marred as the country went on a months-long lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand currently has 7 stores in Delhi NCR along with one store each in Chandigarh, Lucknow and Zirakpur.

The brand opened its first store in Hiroshima in 1984 and at present, it has more than 2,400 stores across the world including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. Uniqlo is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the other brands from the group’s stable are GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.