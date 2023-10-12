Google News
Under Armour opens new outlet in Hyderabad

Abhisar Narula
By Abhisar Narula
Source: Linkedin
Abhisar Narula
Abhisar Narula

The new Under Armour store is located on Road no 2 at Banjara Hills 

New Delhi: Sportswear manufacturing company Under Armour has opened its new Brand House City Concept Evolved store in Hyderabad, a company official announced on social media. The new store is located on Road No 2 at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

“Proudly present our Brand House City Concept Evolved store at Banjara Hills, Road No 2, Hyderabad. This store with a massive facade and hand-painted murals as a tribute to the athletes has been an exciting journey. Grateful for being associated with a team that’s all about the effort & hard work.” Chanchal Jaising, Head Store Design & Construction – Projects for Under Armour, India announced in a Linkedin post.

Under Armour opened Its first store back in March 2019 in DLF Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. Read more about it here. As of April 2022, the company had 28 outlets in the country.

Under Armour is an American sportswear brand founded by Kevin Plank in 1996 at Washington, DC in the United States of America.  Today, the company is available in more than 15,000 stores across the world apart from its own online channels according to its official website.

 

