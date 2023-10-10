JCPenney India ranks 25th in India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces

The company also ranked in the top 50 of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, this year

Bengaluru: Retail chain JCPenney India has ranked 25th among the top 100 of India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces, the brand said in a press release on Tuesday. The company also ranked in the top 50 of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Millennials, this year.

According to the company, this is a result of initiatives like the WINGS program (Women’s Initiative Networking Group for Success) which fosters connections, promotes learning, and empowers women associates through networking and The BEAT (Bengaluru Engagement Action Team) CSR program which showcases the company’s social responsibility by engaging its associates in community activities through chosen NGOs.

India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces™ ranking is conducted by Great Place To Work, a US-based global authority on workplace culture. Great Place To Work applies two lenses to devise its rankings; Trust Index and Culture Audit.

Trust Index measures the quality of employee experience, trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company using the globally validated survey which holds 75% of the score weightage. Culture Audit which holds the remaining 25% of the weightage evaluates leadership strength, meaningful values, and programs shaping employee experience.

“We are incredibly proud to be ranked 25th in India’s Great Mid-size WorkplaceTM. This recognition reflects our team’s dedication to creating a workplace that nurtures talent, encourages innovation, and fosters growth.” said Nirguna Tilwankar, associate director, JCPenney India.

“Our associates are at the heart of our success, and this achievement would not have been possible without their hard work and commitment to excellence,” she added.

American department store chain JCPenney was founded in 1902 by James Cash Penney. Today, the retailer is engaged in marketing apparel, jewellery, cosmetics, home furnishings and kitchenware.

JCPenney entered India in 2006 with the launch of its office in Bengaluru and today it has over 700 associates on board.

Currently, the retailer operates more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico along with its webstore jcp.com.