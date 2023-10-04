Menswear brand Turtle reopens refurbished outlet in Kolkata

The renovated outlet is located at Sodepur station road in Kolkata

Mumbai: Kolkata-based menswear brand Turtle Ltd., has reopened its refurbished flagship store in West Bengal, a company official announced on social media on Wednesday. The outlet is located at Sodepur station road, Sodepur in Kolkata.

“I am thrilled to announce the updated new look of our flagship store at Sodepur, Kolkata. Located in the heart of Sodepur, it’s not just a store; it’s a lifestyle destination,” Shitanshu Jhunjhunwala, director, Turtle Ltd. posted on Linkedin.

The flagship store will host workshops, events, and collaborations with influencers, designers, and artists. It is designed for the customers to experience the global destinations in the store with the brand’s Live at Milan campaign.

Turtle offers complete menswear including shirts, trousers, jackets, suits, socks, shoes, accessories etc. for men between 22-45 years of age in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. It is present on major e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon.

The brand started its operations in 1993 and the factory commenced the next year. The first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) was inaugurated in Kolkata in 2000. In 2005, the company moved into a 7,500 sq. ft. office. The year 2006 proved a major milestone in the journey of the company as the design studio was set up in Milan and the trouser range was added to the portfolio of the brand.