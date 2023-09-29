Myntra expects 8 million customers to shop during Big Fashion Festival

During the Big Fashion Festival Myntra will offer over 23 lakh styles from more than 6000 brands. Over 5 lakh new styles have been added from brands that are popular among non-metro customers

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra is expecting 8 million customers to shop during the fourth edition of its festive season sale Myntra Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the e-tailer said in a press release on Thursday.

It offers over 23 lakh styles from more than 6000 brands and over 5 lakh new styles have been added from brands that are popular among non-metro customers.

Myntra has also scaled its systems to handle around 1 million concurrent users at peak. This year, the platform will also provide access to constructs that are designed to showcase festive-oriented categories like showstoppers, BFF specials and rewards.

“As the nation earnestly awaits the festive season, at Myntra, we are geared to roll out our biggest edition of the ‘Big Fashion Festival’. This is an opportunity for our ecosystem partners, including big and small brands, kirana partners and artisans to grow further,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer, Myntra.

The platform has over 150 new brand launches, cross-brand collaborations and interesting celeb X brand crossovers.

BFF will see over 1.6 lakh styles and 50 new made-in-India direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands which are celebrated under the Myntra Rising Stars banner and will offer a differentiated selection, with unique styles for both men and women across fashion, footwear, accessories and home. The D2C segment has witnessed 70% year-over-year (YoY) growth this quarter on Myntra.

Indian wear has been scaled to 4.5 lakh styles from 3.4 lakh styles last festive season, to cater to the rising demand ahead of the Big Fashion Festival. During Rakhi, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, the company witnessed a high demand for this segment and has recorded a YoY growth of over 100%.

Myntra has added over 20 international brands launched this year that are also participating in BFF for the first time, along with other 400 global brands across categories such as accessories, home, menswear, and sports footwear. Some of the recently on-boarded brands include Anko, Saucony, Gymshark, Champion, BoohooMAN, DKNY, and Anne Klien.

Myntra offers more than 90,000 SKUs across over 1,500 brands, including 200 international brands in its beauty and personal care (BPC) portfolio. The selection available on Myntra Beauty has grown by over 4X from 2020, with the addition of 50 international beauty brands this year such as NYX, Sebastian Professional, Farmacy, Olaplex, Peripera and Missha.

The home category, trending at a 50% YoY growth in demand is expected to see increased traction from customers this festive season. Myntra added over 50,000 new home products to its catalogue of over 750 brands and more than 2 lakh styles.

Myntra will also cater to GenZ customers, as a part of FWD which offers over 67000 styles from brands such as Lulu & Sky, H&M, Trendyol, bebe, Tokyo Talkies, Hersheinbox, Street 9, Athena, Bonkers Corner, Freakins and Boohoo.

The festive event provides customer engagement propositions like curtain-raiser deals, grand opening hours, brand mania and limited-time deals. Customers will also have access to an additional 15% off using Myntra’s co-branded credit card in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank and offers through partners like ICICI, Kotak, Paytm and Cred.

This edition of Big Fashion Festival will see more than 350 brands from 5600 stores from about 150 cities featuring a selection of 2 lakh styles.

The platform is also set to scale its short-form video platform Myntra Minis, to enhance user engagement and improve the overall shopping experience, with over 500 offer-led videos through the event including 40 engaging Mini videos every day to help customers discover the offers of the day.

The company has rolled out its latest festive campaign Dress-up Season starring actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani ahead of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF). The campaign, amplified across TV, digital and social media, is expected to engage more than 250 million people across the nation.

As part of the festive hiring ramp-up, Myntra has increased its women hiring, taking it to 21% while creating employment opportunities for women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The hiring spans rural locations and villages in states like Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, and Karnataka. In addition, of those hired for the contact centre, 45% will be women.

An integral part of the FlipKart Group, Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands and it has serviced over 19,000 pin codes across the country.