Menswear brand Turtle opens flagship store in West Bengal

Mumbai: Kolkata-based menswear brand Turtle Ltd., launched its flagship store in West Bengal, a company official announced on social media on Sunday. The latest store is located at Manindra Road, Khagra Bazar in Berhampore.

“Exciting news from Behrampore, West Bengal! We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening of our brand-new flagship store and it’s and it’s about to make history in the city! Visit our store and explore brand new style every day,” Shitanshu Jhunjhunwalla, director, Turtle Ltd. posted on Linkedin.

Turtle offers complete menswear including shirts, trousers, jackets, suits, socks, shoes, accessories etc. for men between 22-45 years of age in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. It is present on major e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon.

The brand started its operations in 1993 and the factory commenced the next year. The first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) was inaugurated in Kolkata in 2000. In 2005, the company moved into a 7,500 sq. ft. office. The year 2006 proved a major milestone in the journey of the company as the design studio was set up in Milan and the trouser range was added to the portfolio of the brand.