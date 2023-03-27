Menswear brand Turtle opens its first outlet in Mumbai

Menswear retail brand Turtle opens its first Mumbai outlet at Phoenix Market City, Kurla

Mumbai: Kolkata-based menswear brand Turtle Ltd., recently launched its first outlet in the country’s economic capital, a company official announced on social media. The brand’s first outlet in Mumbai at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, Shitanshu Jhunjhunwalla, director, Turtle, announced in a LinkedIn post.

Turtle offers complete menswear including shirts, trousers, jackets, suits, socks, shoes, accessories etc. for men between 22-45 years of age from A+, A and B sections in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. It is present on major e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Myntra, and Amazon.

The brand also launched its first exclusive store at Sarath City Capital Mall, Gachibowli – Miyapur Rd, Whitefields, Telangana a couple of weeks ago, announced a company official on social media.

The brand started its operations in 1993 and the factory commenced the next year. The first EBO was inaugurated in Kolkata in 2000. In 2005, the company moved into a 7,500 sq. ft. office. The year 2006 proved a major milestone in the journey of the company as the design studio was set up in Milan and the trouser range was added to the portfolio of the brand.

Developed by Offbeat Developers and spread across four floors, the catchment areas for Phoenix Marketcity include Andheri, Dadar, Wadala, Chembur, Bandra, Santacruz, Ghatkopar, BKC, Saki Naka, and Sion.