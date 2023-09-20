Google News
spot_img
spot_img
SpotlightTrade Bodies / Associations / Trade Commissions

Delhi traders body plans to hold shopping festivals for various products

PTI
By PTI
1
0
Source: Pxhere
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Local traders’ body Chamber of Trade and Industry and Chandni Chowk traders organised a shopping festival at Rangpuri on Sunday. Over 3,000 buyers from Delhi-NCR attended the day-long festival

New Delhi: After the Chandni Chowk shopping festival, a section of traders in Delhi are planning to hold such festivals for products like furniture, toys, automobiles and textiles to boost local business.

Local traders’ body Chamber of Trade and Industry and Chandni Chowk traders organised a shopping festival at Rangpuri on Sunday. Over 3,000 buyers from Delhi-NCR attended the day-long festival.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry in a statement said that traders from local markets like Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Sadar Bazaar have requested the chamber to hold more such festivals in their respective markets.

The chamber said that it will make a proposal over the same and meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for holding such events.

“The CM has advised that festivals based on other markets and sectors, on the lines of Chandni Chowk shopping festival, can also be organised where buyers and sellers come together. For this, the city government will provide all possible help,” CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said in a statement.

Goyal and CTI president Subhash Khandelwal said after the traders request, it has decided to organise shopping festivals related to products like footwear, furniture, textile, automobile, and ready-made garments.

Attending the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival, Kejriwal had said that his government will give an international identity to markets of the city through initiatives like ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ and a virtual marketplace ‘Delhi Bazar’.

“We will also host a grand shopping festival, similar to the Dubai Shopping Festival, which will leave its mark on the world,” he said.

He said both the initiatives — the shopping festival and Delhi Bazar — are in the pipeline and it’s taking time in planning and execution as deadlines could not be met.

Latest News
In FocusPTI -

Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission resolves 854 consumer cases in August: Govt

The significant disposal of cases reflects NCDRC's dedication to providing consumers with a fair and efficient mechanism for addressing...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In