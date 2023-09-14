Phoenix Mills officially announces opening of the Mall of the Millennium

Spread across 16 acres and encompassing over 12 lakh sq. ft. of gross leasable area, it is located in the key consumption centre of West Pune in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML), retail mall developer and operator, has officially opened the gates to its second mall in Pune, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. Spread across 16 acres and encompassing over 12 lakh sq. ft. of gross leasable area, it is located in the key consumption centre of West Pune in Maharashtra.

Atul Ruia, chairman, The Phoenix Mills Limited said, “This new retail destination is poised to resonate with hearts, mirroring the success of Phoenix MarketCity Pune. We have created a unique, one-of-its-kind, indoor Fan Park to host grand events and to celebrate the synergy of live sports and music. Vehicular access points on multiple levels ensure grand arrival moments across multiple levels of the mall, embracing innovation that complements aesthetics.”

Shishir Shrivastava, managing director, The Phoenix Mills Limited said, “We launch this development with Phoenix Mall of the Millennium spread over ~12 lakh sq. ft. of leasable area. Additionally, we have under-construction, modern commercial office space with approx. leasable area of ~14 lakh sqft, expected to become operational in FY25. The strategic location on the Golden Corridor area, which extends from Pune to Nasik and Ahmednagar, will establish this destination as a regional consumption centre. This is the second of our retail destinations to become operational under our joint venture (JV) with CPP Investments, with Phoenix Citadel Indore being the first retail destination in the JV to become operational in December 2022.”

Rashmi Sen, whole time director and chief operations officer – Malls at The Phoenix Mills Limited adds, “With the introduction of over 350 prestigious domestic and global retail brands, we extend our dynamic network of 2,500 brand store relationships, amplifying the allure of our existing nationwide mall portfolio. Further, every facet of this mall has been meticulously crafted to enrapture the senses –from the inviting allure of open-plan restaurants that beckon with heartwarming aromas, to the innovation- fuelled marvel of our one-of-a-kind Fan Park, and the grandeur of our 14-screen cinema, amongst the city’s largest.”

The mall has been developed by PML under its joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”). PML is today India’s leading destination retail mall owner and operator with an operational retail portfolio of over 1.1 crore sq. ft. of leasable area across 12 retail consumption hubs in 8 gateway cities of India.

The mall houses a collection of over 350 national and international brands, encompassing luxury retail establishments as well as several inaugural brands making their debut in Pune. Customers are presented with a diverse selection, granting access to world-renowned high-end fashion labels spanning men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, fashion accessories, luxury jewellery, electronics, bookstores, toys, beauty, and wellness salons, among other offerings.

Within the mall’s array of 15 Anchor Brands, notable names like H&M, Lifestyle, Marks & Spencer’s, Reliance Trends, Westside, Hamley’s, and Shoppers Stop can be found. Along with these, 10 Mini-Anchor Brands, including Puma, Tanishq, Croma, Skechers, and Home 360. Additionally, the mall boasts 14 star brands, featuring the likes of Forever New, Charles and Keith, Swarovski, Nautica, and Bugatti. Read more about it here.

PML including its subsidiaries and group companies (PML Group) is a leading retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator in India and is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with completed development of over 2 crore sq. ft. spread across retail, hospitality, commercial, and residential asset classes. With the opening of Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Pune, and the soon-to-be-launched Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, PML Group has an operational retail portfolio of about 1.1 crore sq. ft. of retail space spread across 12 operational retail destinations in 8 major cities of India.

PML Group is further developing 2 new retail destinations in 2 major cities of India and expanding 2 of its existing retail destinations which will together add approximately 30 lakh sq. ft. of retail space, the release said.