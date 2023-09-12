Le Marche to open at Lykli Gurugram by Ingka centres

Le Marche supermarket will occupy an area of 2,676 sqm at Lykli Gurugram, scheduled to open in late 2025

New Delhi: IKEA’s sister concern Ingka Centres and supermarket chain Le Marche have announced the signing of the agreement to open the latter’s outlet at the Lykli meeting place in Gurugram, Haryana on Tuesday.

The supermarket will occupy an area of 2,676 sqm. on the ground floor of Lykli and offer a wide variety of food products across all price points.

There will be a focus on fresh produce from different regions and many live counters for customers to try out products from across India and the world.

The store will be using digital measures for customer awareness about products and offers navigation inside the store, communicating product stories for the customer.

Amit Dutta CEO of Le Marche India, said, “We have crafted a unique ‘one in a city concept’ specifically for Lykli Gurugram meeting place to ensure that our visitors get an experience like none other.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Vasco Santos, global sales & leasing director, Ingka Centres, said, “We will work to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for the many people of Delhi NCR and make Lykli Gurugram the destination to build emotional connections, eat, work, play and recharge.”

Lykli Gurugram is scheduled to open in late 2025 IndiaRetailing broke the story in June read more about it here. It will also provide office facilities as well as spaces for community events. Ingka Centres’ Meeting Place concept is different to the typical mall, providing a mixed-use destination that brings together the ‘many people’ in a place where they can work, play, meet, shop and spend time.