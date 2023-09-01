Govt launches GST reward scheme in 6 states, UTs

The Centre and states have set aside a Rs 30-crore corpus for this fiscal for the GST reward scheme

New Delhi: The GST lucky draw ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ scheme was launched in six states and Union Territories on Friday and the Centre and states have set aside a Rs 30-crore corpus for this fiscal for the reward scheme.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the mobile app for the scheme has been downloaded by over 50,000 people so far.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ GST lucky draw is being launched on a pilot basis in six states and the prize money will be contributed equally by the Centre as well as states.

“GST has benefitted citizens, customers and governments. Revenues are increasing every month and Centre and states have come together to ensure that tax rates comes down under GST,” Malhotra said.

As against 15 per cent revenue neutral rate as envisioned before GST launch, the average GST rate today is 12 per cent, he said.

The average GST collection every month this fiscal has been Rs 1.60 lakh crore.

The government on Friday launched the Mera Bill Mera Adhikar scheme on a pilot basis on September 1 in Assam, Gujarat & Haryana and UTs of Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Every Month there will be 810 lucky draws. Every quarter there will be 2 bumper lucky draws.

The monthly draws include 800 lucky draws of GST invoices of prize value of Rs 10,000 each and 10 draws with prize of Rs 10 lakh each.

Every quarter the bumper draw would be Rs 1 crore each.

“People should know that GST invoice is their right, it is required for after sales service, and to make people aware we have launched this scheme,” Malhotra said.