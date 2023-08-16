Burger King launches 400th restaurant in India

The 400th store of Burger King is located at Siliguri, West Bengal

Bengaluru: US-based hamburger chain Burger King has reached a milestone in India by opening its 400th outlet in the country, the company said.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) company Restaurant Brands Asia – that operates Burger King franchisee in India – in a social media post said the company has opened its 400th store in India in Siliguri, West Bengal. The company has reached the mark in its nine years of operation in India.

“Today, we are elated to announce the 400th Burger King restaurant in India. As we mark this important milestone, we can proudly say that we’re just getting started,” said Restaurant Brands Asia in a LinkedIn post while sharing the visuals of the new store.

Restaurant Brands Asia, formerly Known as Burger King India Ltd is the master franchisee for Burger King in India and Indonesia. It was established in 2013 as a partnership between real estate investment firm Everstone Capital and Burger King Corporation to open Burger King restaurants in India.

In 2014 Burger King opened its first restaurant in India at Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi. The Miami-based QSR chain achieved the milestone of opening its 100th outlet in Jalandhar in 2017, and subsequently, in 2019, it celebrated reaching a store count of 200. In 2021 Burger King introduced its cafe format BK cafe at Churchgate, Mumbai.

Burger King was founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, a Florida-based restaurant chain. After Insta-Burger King ran into financial difficulties in 1954, its two Miami-based franchisees David Edgerton and James McLamore purchased the company and renamed it ‘Burger King’.

Recently, multiple QSR companies have been commemorating milestones in retail expansion across the country.

This month, American fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s, operated by cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods launched its 100th outlet in India in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A week ago, sandwich chain Subway (operated by Culinary Brands in India) reached the milestone of 200 COCO (company-owned company-operated) stores in the country.

In July 2023, US-based pizza restaurant chain Pizza Hut, operated by Sapphire Foods India Ltd (a Yum! Brands franchisee operator which manages KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell restaurants across India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives) opened its 300th store in India.