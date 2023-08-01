Wendy’s launches 100th Wendy’s Kitchen in India

The 100th Wendy’s Kitchen is located at Prahalad Nagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Bengaluru: American international fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s has achieved the milestone of launching its 100th outlet in India, a company official wrote on social media. The restaurant is located at Prahalad Nagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“I am delighted to share that we at Rebel Foods are proudly announcing the momentous occasion of opening our 100th Wendy’s Kitchens!” said Anburaj J, general manager of Wendy’s India brand operations at Rebel Foods.

In 2020, cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods acquired the license to exclusively develop Wendy’s cloud kitchens in India with a commitment to open approximately 250 such delivery-only kitchens across the country over a 10-year period, according to a previous release.

Ohio-based Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969 as a quick-service hamburger restaurant company. In May 2015, Wendy’s entered the Indian market, with a massive 2500 sq. ft. restaurant located in Gurgaon.

Wendy’s and its franchisees operate over 7,095 restaurants worldwide as of 2022. In India, Wendy’s is present in 19 cities.