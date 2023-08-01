Google News
spot_img
Food & BeverageLatest News

Wendy’s launches 100th Wendy’s Kitchen in India

Anagha R Ratna
By Anagha R Ratna
16
0
Must Read
Anagha R Ratna
Anagha R Ratna

The 100th Wendy’s Kitchen is located at Prahalad Nagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Bengaluru: American international fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s has achieved the milestone of launching its 100th outlet in India, a company official wrote on social media. The restaurant is located at Prahalad Nagar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“I am delighted to share that we at Rebel Foods are proudly announcing the momentous occasion of opening our 100th Wendy’s Kitchens!” said Anburaj J, general manager of Wendy’s India brand operations at Rebel Foods.

In 2020, cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods acquired the license to exclusively develop Wendy’s cloud kitchens in India with a commitment to open approximately 250 such delivery-only kitchens across the country over a 10-year period, according to a previous release.

Ohio-based Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas in 1969 as a quick-service hamburger restaurant company. In May 2015, Wendy’s entered the Indian market, with a massive 2500 sq. ft. restaurant located in Gurgaon.

Wendy’s and its franchisees operate over 7,095 restaurants worldwide as of 2022. In India, Wendy’s is present in 19 cities.

spot_img
Latest News
Latest NewsSanya Arora -

Market99 opens its first high-street store

Market99's latest store is spread across an area of 2,000 sq. ft. and is located at Umiya Quatro, Green...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In